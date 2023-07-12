Saddened over deaths in rural-poll violence, police free to act against culprits: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said she is saddened at the loss of lives in "sporadic" incidents of violence during the panchayat elections.

Banerjee also asserted that her government has given a free hand to the police to take action against those behind the violence.

"I am saddened at the loss of lives in sporadic incidents of violence (during the rural polls). They are victims of circumstances... The polls were held in 71,000 booths, but violence took place in not more than 60 booths," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.

She said incidents of violence have, "in reality, taken place in just two districts", but all 23 districts are being defamed. "There were central forces in Bhangore (South 24 Parganas). However, goons from outside wreaked havoc as they were already in the state,'' she alleged. Three persons, including two activists of the Indian Secular Front (ISF), were killed and several others injured in a clash in Bhangore, which took place outside a counting booth late on Tuesday, police said.

The chief minister claimed that 19 people, mostly from her Trinamool Congress, died in poll-related violence since the election date was announced on June 8.

Police sources, however, have put the number of fatalities at 37.

"I am giving the police a free hand to act against those behind the violence," she said, announcing a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each and a special home guard job for one family member of those killed.

Banerjee appealed for peace and harmony in the aftermath of the polls.

She said her party would pay obeisance to all those killed in violence during the polls, on July 21, the day the TMC observes as 'Martyr's Day'.

The party supremo also lashed out at the BJP for sending a fact-finding team to the violence-affected areas in the state.

Describing it as ''BJP-protection committee'' and ''provocation committee'', she wondered why such teams were not sent to ethnic violence-torn Manipur or in Agartala, where opposition activists were allegedly attacked earlier this year.

''Where was the fact-finding team when Manipur was burning? Where was this team when Assam was burning over the NRC? Within two years, close to 154 such teams have been sent to Bengal,'' the chief minister stated.

Banerjee accused the saffron party of creating hindrances in the "smooth" functioning of the state government. ''BJP has shunned all political decency. If I am wrong, I welcome any punishment. Since the day the BJP-led NDA came to power at the Centre in 2014, its tone and tenor changed towards opposition-ruled states," she said.

The CM also thanked the people of Bengal for TMC's resounding success in the rural polls, and said that the opposition ''spreading canards'' against it has actually helped the party win.

The ruling TMC inched closer to a sweeping victory in Bengal's violence-scarred rural polls, bagging more than half the seats and leaving its rivals trailing way behind in results declared till now by the State Election Commission.

It has bagged 34,980 gram panchayat seats, besides leading in 570 seats, according to the SEC as of 9.30 pm. In all, elections are being held for 63,229 gram panchayat seats.

The party's nearest rival BJP has won 9,735 seats and is leading in 142.

''Why do you (opposition) have such hatred against me? Is it because I come from a humble family background? Is it because I speak for unity?'' she said.

Banerjee also lambasted the Congress and CPI(M), accusing them of being equally responsible for the poll violence.

''I do not indulge in politics of hate and violence. I am sorry to say Ram (BJP), the 'Baam' (the Left) and 'Shyam' (Congress) had hatched a conspiracy and resorted to violence. I do not want to say much because we are aiming at unity (of non-BJP parties) at the national level,'' she added.

