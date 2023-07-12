Left Menu

Rajasthan assembly's 8th session to resume on Friday

The 8th Session of the Rajasthan assembly will resume with a special address of President Droupadi Murmu on Friday, according to a statement.The session began on January 23 and was adjourned sine die on March 21. The statement said that this is President Murmus first address to the state assembly and it is scheduled for 11 am.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-07-2023 22:33 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 22:33 IST
Rajasthan assembly's 8th session to resume on Friday
  • Country:
  • India

The 8th Session of the Rajasthan assembly will resume with a special address of President Droupadi Murmu on Friday, according to a statement.

The session began on January 23 and was adjourned sine die on March 21. Since the session was not prorogued, it was reconvened by the speaker from July 14. The Principal Secretary of the Legislative Assembly Mahavir Prasad Sharma also informed that it is for the first time that a special address ceremony of the President of India is being held in the assembly. ''Preparations have been done for the president's visit to the assembly,'' he said. The statement said that this is President Murmu's first address to the state assembly and it is scheduled for 11 am. Governor Kalraj Mishra will also be present during her speech. After this, President Murmu will visit the Khatu Shyam temple in Sikar district. In the evening, she will address a seminar organised by the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly under the auspices of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (Rajasthan Branch) at the Rajasthan International Centre here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

 United States
4
Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens opposition

Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens oppos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023