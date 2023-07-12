Left Menu

'Three-legged animal running 100-metre race': Chidambaram's dig at Maharashtra govt

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday took a swipe at the Maharashtra government, saying it seems to him like a three-legged animal which is running a 100 metre race.Chidambarams dig came days after NCP chief Sharad Pawar faced a revolt by his nephew Ajit Pawar who along with eight other leaders joined the Eknath Shinde-led government.In a tweet, Chidambaram said, The CM and the two Deputy CMs of Maharashtra claim that their government is a triple-engine government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2023 22:46 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 22:46 IST
'Three-legged animal running 100-metre race': Chidambaram's dig at Maharashtra govt
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday took a swipe at the Maharashtra government, saying it seems to him like a ''three-legged animal'' which is running a 100 metre race.

Chidambaram's dig came days after NCP chief Sharad Pawar faced a revolt by his nephew Ajit Pawar who along with eight other leaders joined the Eknath Shinde-led government.

In a tweet, Chidambaram said, ''The CM and the two Deputy CMs of Maharashtra claim that their government is a triple-engine government. It seems to me like a three-legged animal which is running a 100 metre race.'' Nine new ministers in Maharashtra do not have any work because portfolios have not be allotted to them, he said.

''None of the other 20 ministers, including Mr (Devendra) Fadnavis, wants to give up any portfolio. There is a solution: declare that the nine new ministers will be ministers without portfolio,'' Chidambaram said.

The nine new entrants joined the government in order to be ministers, he alleged. ''Who said they wanted to be ministers with portfolios,'' Chidambaram asked.

In a surprising move, Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister, while eight legislators of his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) took oath as ministers in the government led by the Shiv Sena and the BJP earlier in the day.

Following Ajit Pawar's revolt, Shiv Sena's Shinde had said, ''Now the double engine government has a triple engine. The state will sprint (on the path of development). Now we have one CM and two deputy chief ministers. This will help faster development of the state.'' The Congress is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance consisting of itself, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) and the NCP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

 United States
4
Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens opposition

Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens oppos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023