Biden to host Italian PM at White House on July 27
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-07-2023 01:09 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 01:09 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden will host Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House on July 27, and the two leaders will discuss issues including the Ukraine war and transatlantic cooperation regarding China, the White House said on Wednesday.
They will "reaffirm the strong relationship between the United States and Italy," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. The leaders will also discuss developments in North Africa, she added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- China
- Italy
- Karine Jean-Pierre
- Italian
- U.S.
- North Africa
- Giorgia Meloni
- Joe Biden
- White House
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Over $200 billion potentially stolen from U.S. COVID relief programs, watchdog says
Science News Roundup: NASA sees moon lunar mining trial within the next decade; Republican lawmakers urge U.S. to scrap China science deal and more
Italian soccer players banned from wearing No. 88 on jerseys in campaign against antisemitism
Euro zone bond yields slip after Italian inflation cools
U.S. to announce action in $2.6 billion health care fraud -statement