Biden to host Italian PM at White House on July 27

U.S. President Joe Biden will host Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House on July 27, and the two leaders will discuss issues including the Ukraine war and transatlantic cooperation regarding China, the White House said on Wednesday.

They will "reaffirm the strong relationship between the United States and Italy," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. The leaders will also discuss developments in North Africa, she added.

