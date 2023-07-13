Peru extends state of emergency, including mining corridor, as fresh protests expected
Peru extended a state of emergency for another 30 days along the country's main roadways, including a key mining corridor, as a new round of protests are expected to kick off next week, the country's prime minister said on Wednesday.
Protests gripped Peru late last year after former President Pedro Castillo attempted to illegally dissolve Congress, was ousted and detained. He remains jailed and his vice president Dina Boluarte has since been named President.
