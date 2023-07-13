Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Hollywood studios race to avoid actors' strike at midnight

Hollywood's major film and television studios and the union representing 160,000 actors were engaged in last-ditch talks on Wednesday ahead of a midnight deadline to try to avoid a second labor strike in the entertainment business. SAG-AFTRA, Hollywood's largest union, is demanding higher compensation in the streaming TV era plus safeguards around the use of artificial intelligence (AI). Members have authorized a strike if negotiators cannot reach a deal, and A-list stars including Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep have said they are ready to walk off the job.

Arizona man who joined Jan. 6 'Stop the Steal' rally sues Fox News for defamation

An Arizona man filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox News on Wednesday, alleging the network spread a conspiracy theory that he played a key role in the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump. Ray Epps, who voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020, claimed in his lawsuit that Fox knowingly and recklessly spread claims that he was an undercover FBI agent who instigated the Jan. 6, 2021 attack as part of a government plot to discredit Trump.

Senators offer bill to block any U.S. president from leaving NATO

Democratic and Republican senators renewed an effort to block any U.S. president from leaving NATO on Wednesday, as leaders of the alliance attended an eventful summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. The joint resolution, seen by Reuters, is a fresh effort by Congress to prevent the president from withdrawing from the alliance without the Senate's approval.

Biden's NSA nominee defends collecting data on foreigners and Americans alike

The Biden administration's nominee to lead the National Security Agency (NSA) says he will champion the mass surveillance power that has been used to collect data from foreigners and Americans alike and which has come under renewed scrutiny from lawmakers. Efforts to renew the spy power, known as Section 702 of the FISA Act, faces resistance from both parties before its slated expiration date at the end of the year. Lieutenant General Timothy Haugh, Biden's pick to replace outgoing NSA leader General Paul Nakasone, defended it Wednesday as a critical authority that had enabled the intelligence community to gather information on a host of threats.

US says it no longer deems Donald Trump immune from E. Jean Carroll lawsuit

Donald Trump suffered a legal defeat on Tuesday as the U.S. government reversed its earlier position that the former president could be immune from the writer E. Jean Carroll's $10 million defamation lawsuit against him. In a letter to Trump's and Carroll's lawyers, the U.S. Department of Justice said it no longer believed Trump acted within the scope of his office and employment as president in June 2019, when he denied having raped Carroll in a Manhattan department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.

US Southwest mired in heat wave that could topple records

A prolonged heat wave blanketed a swath of the U.S. stretching from California to South Florida on Wednesday, with forecasters expecting temperatures that could shatter records in parts of the Southwest in the coming days. The National Weather Service issued excessive heat advisories, watches and warnings for areas in which about 100 million Americans reside. The sweltering conditions are expected to remain through the weekend and beyond.

FBI chief Wray defends against US House Republicans' accusations

FBI Director Chris Wray rejected Republicans' wide-ranging criticism at a congressional hearing on Wednesday that targeted everything from the bureau's handling of a probe into Hunter Biden to claims it encouraged social media companies to censor conservative views. Wray appeared before the Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee panel for the first time since former President Donald Trump was indicted for retaining highly classified documents and obstructing justice.

With Trump way ahead in 2024 Republican polls, Iowa becomes do-or-die for DeSantis

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' campaign is making a high-risk bet that it can halt Donald Trump's march to the Republican presidential nomination by winning the key state of Iowa next January, despite the former president's commanding lead in polls and growing questions about DeSantis' viability. Even as he trails Trump by close to 30 percentage points in national polls, DeSantis and his advisers are sticking to a long-haul, Iowa-first strategy. They hope that an upset win in the state would stall Trump's momentum, according to two sources close to the campaign, who asked not to be identified so that they could discuss campaign strategy.

Biden's approval rating lingers at 40%, economy remains top worry -Reuters/Ipsos

U.S. President Joe Biden's public approval rating held steady at 40% in early July, close to the lowest levels of his presidency, as economic worries continued to trouble Americans, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll this week. The three-day online poll, which asked Americans, "Do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling his job as president?" and ended on Monday, showed a marginal decrease from his 41% approval rating a month earlier, within the survey's three percentage point margin of error.

Chinese hackers hacked State, Commerce Depts, Microsoft and US say

Chinese state-linked hackers since May have secretly accessed email accounts at around 25 organizations, including at least two U.S. government agencies, Microsoft and U.S. officials said on Wednesday. The United States detected a breach of federal government accounts "fairly rapidly" and managed to prevent further breaches, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in an interview with ABC's "Good Morning America" program.

