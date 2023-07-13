Guatemala orders suspension of presidential candidate Arevalo's party
The party of Guatemala's presidential candidate Bernardo Arevalo, Semilla, was suspended, a prosecutor at the country's Attorney General's Office said on Wednesday in a video posted on Twitter.
Prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche said investigations showed irregularities in the registration of more than 5,000 members of the party. Initial results from the election's first-round vote on June 25 showed Semilla's leader Bernardo Arevalo earning a place in the country's presidential run-off set for next month.
The electoral court has yet to confirm final results following a review of the June 25 votes, which was prompted by challenges from political parties alleging irregularities.
