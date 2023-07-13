Marshals evict unruly BJP MLAs from Bihar Assembly

Marshals evicted a couple of BJP MLAs from the Bihar Assembly on Thursday and also snatched away posters and placards from other members of the opposition party who stood inside the well waving these. The House was plunged into turmoil no sooner than the proceedings began at 11 A.M. when Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary told Leader of the Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha that he would not allow him to make any statement until members, inside the well, were asked to return to their seats. The BJP is holding a "Vidhan Sabha march" in support of demands of teachers' job aspirants and those MLAs who chose to remain present inside the House had sought to build the tempo with provocative slogans like 'raddi CM gaddi chhod' (incompetent chief minister should give up his post). Parliamentary Affairs minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary made a strongly worded statement after all BJP members had staged a walkout, protesting the eviction of fellow MLAs Jibesh Kumar and Kumar Shailendra. "The government headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is sensitive to the needs of the people and ready to respond to all issues raised by members", said Chaudhary, as the chief minister, who sat next to him, looked on. The minister added, "the conduct of the opposition members since yesterday, when they smashed a chair and tried to upturn the table, shows they have no respect for democratic norms. Perhaps, they are desperate realising that their political future is uncertain". He also said that the Speaker is the custodian of the House and the Chair must take steps to thwart such instances in which government property was damaged. "The government will fully support," the minister said. The Speaker said that no action that is detrimental to the sanctity of this House can be tolerated, a reason why marshals had to be called and some of the unruly members had to be evicted. "I have also summoned video footage of yesterday when one of the members picked up a chair and banged it on the floor. After inquiry, I will take action", he said. The BJP members, led by Sinha, told reporters outside the House "we were raising genuine demands of the people but the Chair has become an instrument of the government. We are, however, undeterred and will continue to raise the issues of the people".

