U'khand Cong leaders meet Kharge, Rahul Gandhi; 2024 LS polls on agenda
Top Congress leaders from Uttarakhand on Thursday met party resident Mallikarjun Kharge and former chief Rahul Gandhi here to review the partys preparedness for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. In a message to the state unit, Kharge said the Congress is committed to environment-friendly development of Himalayan states.
Top Congress leaders from Uttarakhand on Thursday met party resident Mallikarjun Kharge and former chief Rahul Gandhi here to review the party's preparedness for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. A similar meeting was held with members of the Maharashtra Congress unit earlier. The Uttarakhand Congress leaders, who participated in the meeting, included former chief minister Harish Rawat, PCC president Karan Mahara and AICC in-charge for the state Devender Yadav.
AICC general secretary organisation K C Venugopal and all AICC secretaries for the hill state were also present at the meeting. In a message to the state unit, Kharge said the Congress is committed to environment-friendly development of Himalayan states. He said the party has pledged to work for flood victims, adding that that the Congress will keep raising the voice of the people of the state.
