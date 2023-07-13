U'khand Cong leaders meet Kharge, Rahul Gandhi; 2024 LS polls on agenda

Top Congress leaders from Uttarakhand on Thursday met party resident Mallikarjun Kharge and former chief Rahul Gandhi here to review the party's preparedness for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. A similar meeting was held with members of the Maharashtra Congress unit earlier. The Uttarakhand Congress leaders, who participated in the meeting, included former chief minister Harish Rawat, PCC president Karan Mahara and AICC in-charge for the state Devender Yadav.

AICC general secretary organisation K C Venugopal and all AICC secretaries for the hill state were also present at the meeting. In a message to the state unit, Kharge said the Congress is committed to environment-friendly development of Himalayan states. He said the party has pledged to work for flood victims, adding that that the Congress will keep raising the voice of the people of the state. '''Devbhoomi' Uttarakhand state is facing new challenges today. Our leaders and workers in the state are playing the role of a strong opposition, exposing the anti-people policies of the BJP government. Our endeavour is that all people live together in Uttarakhand, and take the state towards progress. The Congress is continuously raising the voice of the weaker section of society,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

At present, our duty is to help the public in the crisis due to floods and landslides in Uttarakhand and to get help from the government system, he said. ''We are in favour of formulating a concrete policy on Himalayan states on climate change and its side effects, and believe that any development work should be done only with the consent of the local people,'' the Congress president added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)