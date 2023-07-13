Thailand parliament starts vote on next prime minister

Thailand's bicameral parliament started a vote on Thursday to endorse Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of election winners Move Forward, as the country's next prime minister.

Pita was the only nomination for the post. To become prime minister, he needs 375 votes, or more than half of the 749 members of the lower house and upper houses.

There were 676 lawmakers in attendance for the vote.

