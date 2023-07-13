Left Menu

Former Indore LS MP Kalyan Jain passes away after brief illness

Senior Samajwadi Party leader and former Indore Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Jain died on Thursday after a brief illness at the age of 88, family sources said.Jain, who was suffering from pneumonia for the last few days, died in his home here. He is survived by his wife and three sons, they added.Jain won the Lok Sabha election from Indore in 1977 on a Bharatiya Lok Dal ticket.

Former Indore LS MP Kalyan Jain passes away after brief illness
Senior Samajwadi Party leader and former Indore Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Jain died on Thursday after a brief illness at the age of 88, family sources said.

Jain, who was suffering from pneumonia for the last few days, died in his home here. He is survived by his wife and three sons, they added.

Jain won the Lok Sabha election from Indore in 1977 on a Bharatiya Lok Dal ticket. He later joined the Samajwadi Party due to his proximity to Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had visited Jain's house on April 13 during his visit to Indore.

