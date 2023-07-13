Left Menu

UK government's strategy on China risk 'completely inadequate' -committee

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-07-2023 15:15 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 15:07 IST
UK government's strategy on China risk 'completely inadequate' -committee
UK flag (Representative image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British government's approach for dealing with the national security threat posed by China is "completely inadequate", with too much focus on short-term economics rather than long-term risks, a UK parliamentary committee said on Thursday. Beijing uses its extensive state intelligence service to target Britain and its interests "prolifically and aggressively", the Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) said, seeking to influence and penetrate every aspect of the British economy.

From academia, which was a "rich feeding ground" for China to exert political sway, to an over-reliance on Chinese technology, the government had placed too much emphasis on investment over potential security harms, its report said. "We found that the level of resource dedicated to tackling the threat posed by China's 'whole of state' approach has been completely inadequate, and the slow speed at which strategies and policies are developed and implemented leaves a lot to be desired," the ISC said.

 

