Mehbooba alleges she was put under house arrest to prevent her from paying homage to 1931 martyrs
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday alleged she was put under house arrest to prevent her from paying homage to 22 Kashmiri people who were killed by the army of a Dogra ruler on this day in 1931.The former chief minister said she will not allow the BJP to distort our history or forget our heroes.Im under house arrest for wanting to visit Martyrs graveyard today.
- Country:
- India
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday alleged she was put under house arrest to prevent her from paying homage to 22 Kashmiri people who were killed by the army of a Dogra ruler on this day in 1931.
The former chief minister said she will not allow the BJP to ''distort our history or forget our heroes''.
''I'm under house arrest for wanting to visit Martyr's graveyard today. This at a time when GOI has used its tall claims of normalcy in SC (Supreme Court) to justify an act of betrayal- the illegal abrogation of Article 370,'' she wrote on Twitter.
Mehbooba also posted photos and videos showing the main gate of her residence -- in the Khimber area on the outskirts of the city -- locked from outside.
''BJPs own heroes Vir Sarvarkar, Shyama Prasad Mukheriji ,Gowalkar & Godse who spread hatred & divison can't be forced on us. For us those who sacrificed their lives for democracy to take root in J&K will always be admired for their act of courage. We won't allow you to distort our history or forget our heroes. On the occasion of Martyrs day, I salute their courage for valiantly fighting against despots to the end,'' she said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
J-K: Only genuine accountability will restore 'trust between civilians and army', says Mehbooba
PDP chief Mehbooba requests CJI for early hearing on Article 370 in SC
"No words are enough to condemn...": Mehbooba Mufti after Ajit Pawar joins Maharashtra Govt
'BJP on MLA purchasing spree', says Mehbooba after NCP leader Ajit Pawar, others join Shinde-led Maharashtra govt
Attempt to change J-K's demography under pretext of giving land to homeless people: Mehbooba