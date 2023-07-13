Left Menu

Former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, a key witness at Jan. 6 hearings, has a book deal

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 13-07-2023 15:35 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 15:35 IST
Former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, a key witness at Jan. 6 hearings, has a book deal

A former White House aide to President Donald Trump who became a prominent congressional witness against him and his allies in the wake of the January 6 siege of the US Capitol has a book deal. Cassidy Hutchinson's "Enough" will be released September 26 by Simon & Schuster.

"With 'Enough,' she provides a riveting account of her extraordinary experiences as an idealistic young woman thrust into the middle of a national crisis," according to the publisher's announcement.

"She risked everything to tell the truth about some of the most powerful people in Washington and some of the most consequential events in recent American history." In testimony last year to the House January 6 committee, Hutchinson recalled the Secret Service resisting Trump's demands that he join the mob of supporters trying to disrupt congressional certification of Democrat Joe Biden's electoral victory.

She alleged that members of Trump's inner circle dangled job opportunities and financial assistance while she was cooperating with the committee. She also testified that her own lawyer — a former ethics counsel in the Trump White House — told her "the less you remember, the better." "It feels ridiculous, because in my heart I knew where my loyalties lied, and my loyalties lied with the truth,'' she told the committee. "And I never wanted to diverge from that." Hutchinson, a native of Pennington, New Jersey, previously worked in the White House Office of Legislative Affairs and as an intern for such Republicans as Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.

Financial terms for her memoir were not disclosed.

Hutchinson was represented by Robert Barnett, the Washington attorney whose clients have included former President Barack Obama and former President George W. Bush.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

 United States
4
Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens opposition

Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens oppos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023