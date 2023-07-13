Thailand's Pita fails in PM bid after losing parliament vote
Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 13-07-2023 17:36 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 16:17 IST
- Country:
- Thailand
Thailand's Pita Limjaroenrat failed on Thursday in his initial bid to become Thailand's next prime minister, after he was unable to secure the required endorsement of more than half of the bicameral parliament.
Pita, leader of election winners Move Forward, was unopposed in the contest but could not muster the required support, with a host of abstentions and votes against him. Parliament is expected to hold another vote next week, which Pita can contest if nominated again.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Move Forward
- Thailand
- Parliament
- Pita
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Thai king inaugurates parliament as Move Forward looks to lead new government
Thai king inaugurates parliament as Move Forward looks to lead new government
Thai parliament to convene as Move Forward looks to lead new government
Sachin Pilot says ready to 'forgive and forget' in his tussle with Ashok Gehlot, and move forward together to fight Rajasthan assembly polls.
U.S. to move forward with transfer of F-16 jets to Turkey -Sullivan