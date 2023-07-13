Left Menu

Thailand's Pita fails in PM bid after losing parliament vote

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 13-07-2023 17:36 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 16:17 IST
Pita Limjaroenrat Image Credit: Wikipedia
Thailand's Pita Limjaroenrat failed on Thursday in his initial bid to become Thailand's next prime minister, after he was unable to secure the required endorsement of more than half of the bicameral parliament.

Pita, leader of election winners Move Forward, was unopposed in the contest but could not muster the required support, with a host of abstentions and votes against him. Parliament is expected to hold another vote next week, which Pita can contest if nominated again.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

