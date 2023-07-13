Estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf member elected as new CM of Gilgit-Baltistan

Gulbar Khan, an estranged member of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's party was elected as the new chief minister of Gilgit Baltistan region on Thursday.

He was elected after another Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party member, Khalid Khurshid Khan, was disqualified as the chief minister over a fake degree earlier this month, The Dawn newspaper reported.

Gulbar had earlier served as the Gilgit-Baltistan health minister during the previous PTI government as well as in 2010-2011 as Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) member.

India has repeatedly said that the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir, which also includes the so-called 'Gilgit-Baltistan' has been, is and shall remain an integral part of India.

The Pakistan Government or judiciary have no locus standi on territories illegally and forcibly occupied by it, the Ministry of External Affairs has said.

Gilgit-Baltistan is a region of strategic importance as it connects Pakistan with China and the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor passes through it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)