UK teachers and doctors set for 6% pay rise - Times

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government has decided to accept recommendations for pay increases for millions of public sector workers, giving teachers and doctors wage increases of 6% or more, the Times newspaper reported on Thursday.

The government is due to announce its decisions on pay later on Thursday, having considered the recommendations of a series of independent pay review boards. Times Political Editor Steve Swinford said on Twitter that the pay rises would have to be funded from existing departmental budgets, meaning the government was not injecting more money.

