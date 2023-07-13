Left Menu

French finance minister confirms 3% rate for Livret A

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 13-07-2023 16:52 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 16:52 IST
The savings rate for the popular 'Livret A' - held by millions of French bank customers - will remain at 3%, confirmed French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Thursday.

Le Maire told TF1 news that this 3% rate for the Livret A would remain in place for the next 18 months. He added that even though this rate was below current inflation levels in France, keeping it at that level would provide "security, stability and visibility" for French bank customers.

