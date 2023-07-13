Left Menu

UCC: Stalin opposes one-size-fits-all approach, writes to writes to Law Commission expressing TN's strong opposition

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday expressed his states strong opposition to the proposed Uniform Civil Code UCC, arguing against a one-size-fits-all approach, and flagged his concerns in a detailed letter to the Chairperson of the Law Commission of India.In the letter, he said UCC poses a serious threat and challenges the diverse social structure of our society. I am writing to express Government of Tamil Nadus strong opposition to the idea of implementation of the Uniform Civil Code UCC in India that is known for its multicultural social fabric.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday expressed his state's ''strong'' opposition to the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC), arguing against a ''one-size-fits-all approach,'' and flagged his concerns in a detailed letter to the Chairperson of the Law Commission of India.

In the letter, he said ''UCC poses a serious threat and challenges the diverse social structure of our society.'' ''I am writing to express Government of Tamil Nadu's strong opposition to the idea of implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in India that is known for its multicultural social fabric. While I understand the need for certain reforms, I believe that the UCC poses a serious threat and challenges the diverse social structure of our society,'' he said.

He said the country prides itself on being a secular nation that respects and protects the rights of minorities through Article 29 of the Constitution. The Sixth Schedule of the Constitution also ensures that the tribal areas of States preserve their customs and practices through District and Regional Councils. ''The UCC, by its very nature, has the potential to disproportionately affect such tribal communities and undermine their right to practice and preserve their traditional practices, customs and identities,'' he said.

Further, implementing a uniform code without considering the socio economic disparities that exist in our society can have adverse consequences, he said. ''Different communities have varying levels of development, education, and awareness, and a one-size-fits-all approach may exacerbate existing inequalities,'' the CM added. UCC also has potential to create deep divisions and social unrest among religious communities.

Further, ''any attempt to impose a uniform code may be perceived as an overreach by the State into religious matters, setting a worrisome precedent for future encroachments on personal liberties,'' he argued.

