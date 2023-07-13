Left Menu

Chhattisgarh minister Premsai Singh Tekam resigns

Asked about his future role, he said, I will work for Assembly elections due this year-end as per the direction of the party. Tekam represents Pratappur Assembly seat in Surguja district.The development came a day after Chhattisgarh Congress chief Moham Markam was replaced by MP Deepak Baij.Speculation is rife that Markam will be inducted into the Baghel cabinet.

PTI | Surajpur | Updated: 13-07-2023 16:57 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 16:57 IST
Chhattisgarh minister Premsai Singh Tekam resigns
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh School Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam on Thursday said he had resigned from his post as asked by the ruling Congress party.

The announcement came amid speculation that Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was contemplating a cabinet reshuffle.

''It is the discretion of the Chief Minister to keep someone in the cabinet or to remove him....I was told that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has directed that I should resign,'' Tekam told reporters. He had followed the ''due procedure of resignation", he added.

Chief minister Baghel, in a statement, said he had forwarded Tekam's resignation to the governor.

Cabinet reshuffle is a routine process, said Tekam who also held the Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Classes and Minorities Development and Cooperative departments. Asked about his future role, he said, "I will work for Assembly elections (due this year-end) as per the direction of the party." Tekam represents Pratappur Assembly seat in Surguja district.

The development came a day after Chhattisgarh Congress chief Moham Markam was replaced by MP Deepak Baij.

Speculation is rife that Markam will be inducted into the Baghel cabinet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

 United States
4
Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens opposition

Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens oppos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023