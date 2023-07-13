Left Menu

Chhattisgarh education minister resigns, former state Congress chief likely to replace

Former Congress president Mohan Markam is likely to replace him as Education Minister and may take the oath as minister on Friday morning at Raj Bhavan.

ANI | Updated: 13-07-2023 19:36 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 19:33 IST
Chhattisgarh education minister resigns, former state Congress chief likely to replace
Chhattisgarh Education Minister Prem Sai Singh Takem (Photo/Twitter:@Drpremsaisingh). Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh Education Minister Prem Sai Singh Takem on Thursday resigned from the state cabinet. Former Congress president Mohan Markam is likely to replace him as Education Minister and may take the oath as minister on Friday morning at Raj Bhavan.

"Honourable Chief Minister, Honorable Shailja Ma'am ji is giving a big responsibility in which there will be an opportunity to work among the 2.5 crore people of Chhattisgarh. Respected High Command as the President of the Pradesh Congress Committee, ahead I will try to fulfil whatever responsibility will be given by the High Command," Mohan Markam said. This comes after the Congress MP Deepak Baij was appointed as the President of the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday with immediate effect.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit out at the Congress for appointing Mohan Markam as the next School Education minister. "Keep sitting on the seashore, someday the wave will come! Protest, indulge in sycophancy, and someday the lottery will be yours!!! Congress circus continues...." BJP tweeted in Hindi.

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Chhattisgarh later this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
2
LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

 India
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
Guatemala judge suspends party of anti-graft presidency candidate, threatening bid

Guatemala judge suspends party of anti-graft presidency candidate, threateni...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023