Union Minister Kishan Reddy to speak at UN event in New York

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy will deliver the keynote address at UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO)-High-Level Political Forum at the United Nations headquarters in New York on July 14.

The Union Minister For Culture, Tourism And Development Of North Eastern Region (DoNER), left for the United States to take part in the UN event from Delhi on Wednesday, a release from Kishan Reddy's office said.

''An honour to deliver the keynote address at UN World Tourism Organisation @UNWTO- High-Level Political Forum at the @UN Hqtrs, New York (on July 14). This meeting is in furtherance to the 'Goa Declaration' of the #G20 Ministers Meeting held under the Indian presidency. My gratitude to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi for giving me this opportunity,'' Kishan Reddy tweeted.

During his US tour, the Minister will visit a few historic museums and hold discussions with representatives of some organisations associated with tourism sector on July 14 and 15, it said. He will also attend a programme organised by the Indian Consulate. Reddy, who was recently appointed as Telangana BJP president, will also take part in a meeting of ''Overseas Friends of BJP''. The World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) is a specialised agency of the United Nations with a mandate to promote responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism.

