Left Menu

Cuba president visits Portugal, confirms attendance at EU summit

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel arrived in Portugal for a state visit, his office said on Thursday, and confirmed his attendance at an upcoming summit with the European Union, a day after the EU's parliament called for sanctions against him. Diaz-Canel is set to visit Lisbon's parliament on Friday, then head to Brussels, where heads of state from the EU and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) will from Monday attend the first EU-CELAC summit in eight years.

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2023 19:51 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 19:51 IST
Cuba president visits Portugal, confirms attendance at EU summit

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel arrived in Portugal for a state visit, his office said on Thursday, and confirmed his attendance at an upcoming summit with the European Union, a day after the EU's parliament called for sanctions against him.

Diaz-Canel is set to visit Lisbon's parliament on Friday, then head to Brussels, where heads of state from the EU and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) will from Monday attend the first EU-CELAC summit in eight years. Cuba will attend the summit "in a constructive spirit and help to strengthen bi-regional ties on a basis of equality respect," the Cuban presidency said in a tweet.

Cuba said on Monday it wanted stronger ties with Europe but criticized the EU's approach to the summit as manipulative and opaque. Two days later, the European Parliament passed a resolution strongly criticizing Cuba's human rights record. The resolution called for sanctions against Diaz-Canel and other top officials, and suggested that "autocratic regimes should not participate in such summits."

Cuba condemned this, saying the parliament lacked the authority to judge the Caribbean island, and questioning the bloc's objectives in re-launching the regional ties. In July 2021, thousands of Cubans took to the streets in anti-government protests, the largest since Fidel Castro's 1959 revolution. The Communist government then imprisoned hundreds of activists, drawing condemnation from both the EU and the United States.

The Cuban government says the United States helped incite the unrest and accuses those jailed of committing crimes ranging from vandalism to assault and sedition. Leaders at the Brussels summit are expected to discuss issues such as climate change, development funding and Haiti's security crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
2
LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

 India
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
Guatemala judge suspends party of anti-graft presidency candidate, threatening bid

Guatemala judge suspends party of anti-graft presidency candidate, threateni...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023