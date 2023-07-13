Former Himachal CM Jairam Thakur meets Amit Shah, discusses flood situation in state

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and apprised him about the flood situation in the state. Shah assured all help and said the Centre will fully cooperate in the reconstruction of Himachal Pradesh, Thakur informed in a statement. Agencies engaged in relief and rescue operations are working hard to evacuate the stranded people and restore basic facilities and, whatever cooperation is required, will be made available, the home minister assured Thakur.

The former chief minister claimed that the authorities have been able to save many lives with the help of central agencies.

Thakur, now the Leader of Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, said he will visit the flood-affected areas with JP Nadda, the BJP national president, on Friday and update Shah about the situation.

He also informed that the Centre has released the first instalment of Rs 180 crore to deal with the disaster and thanked the Union government for providing the assistance.

He said he has also requested Shah that since the damage caused by the rain is huge, the help required is even greater. It will take money and time to get everything right, he said, adding that Shah has assured of all possible help to the hill state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)