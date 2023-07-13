Biden: Russia cannot maintain war in Ukraine for years
Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 13-07-2023 20:33 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 20:33 IST
President Joe Biden said Ukraine will join NATO and Russian President Vladimir Putin will eventually decide it is not in the interest of Russia to continue the war.
"No one can join NATO while a war is going on," Biden said because it would guarantee a third world war.
