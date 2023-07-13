Left Menu

Anurag Thakur meets Amit Shah, discusses flood situation in Himachal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2023 20:38 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 20:38 IST
Anurag Thakur meets Amit Shah, discusses flood situation in Himachal
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday met Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the situation in Himachal Pradesh, which faced the brunt of heavy rain and floods.

After meeting Shah, Thakur said he is embarking on a three-day tour of Himachal to meet the people affected by the floods and the heavy rain and make every effort to provide them assistance.

Thakur also thanked Shah for providing assistance to Himachal Pradesh by dispatching National Disaster Response Force teams and other help to the people of the state.

''I will undertake a three-day tour of the state and present a report on the ground situation to the home minister,'' Thakur said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
2
LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

 India
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
Guatemala judge suspends party of anti-graft presidency candidate, threatening bid

Guatemala judge suspends party of anti-graft presidency candidate, threateni...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023