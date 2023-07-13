Anurag Thakur meets Amit Shah, discusses flood situation in Himachal

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday met Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the situation in Himachal Pradesh, which faced the brunt of heavy rain and floods.

After meeting Shah, Thakur said he is embarking on a three-day tour of Himachal to meet the people affected by the floods and the heavy rain and make every effort to provide them assistance.

Thakur also thanked Shah for providing assistance to Himachal Pradesh by dispatching National Disaster Response Force teams and other help to the people of the state.

''I will undertake a three-day tour of the state and present a report on the ground situation to the home minister,'' Thakur said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)