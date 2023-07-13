Govt lists bills on Delhi services ordinance, digital personal data protection for Parliament's Monsoon Session

The government on Thursday listed bills on personal data protection, to amend forest conservation laws and on the contentious ordinance on Delhi services for the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning next week.

A bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat listed 21 bills for the Monsoon Session, including a draft legislation to check film piracy, introduce age-based categories for censor certification and to set up the National Research Foundation.

Also listed for consideration and passage during the session were the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, among others.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament begins on July 20 and will continue till August 11.

