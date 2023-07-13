'Big fraud' happening as calls being made to AAP leaders using my name, number, alleges party MP Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Thursday alleged that a call was made using his name and mobile number to demand money from the party's Madhya Pradesh unit president Rani Agarwal. A call was also made to AAP's Mumbai unit chief Preeti Sharma Menon, he tweeted.

''A big fraud is going on in my name and number. First a call was made to Madhya Pradesh president Rani Agarwal and money was demanded from her. Then a call was made to Mumbai president Preeti Sharma Menon,'' Singh tweeted, urging the police authorities in Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh to take cognisance and take action.

Menon claimed that the person who made the call to her using Singh's number demanded some information about the party.

''@CPMumbaiPolice imagine my surprise when a strange voice spoke to me from our MP Sanjay Singh's number and requested some information about the party! Claimed to be his assistant. But it turns out it was not his number at all! How can scammers imitate numbers of people?'' Menon tweeted.

On Wednesday, a Congress spokesman in Madhya Pradesh said the party's state unit chief Kamal Nath's mobile phone was hacked by fraudsters who made calls to four party leaders and sought Rs 10 lakh from each of them. Congress office-bearers caught two persons who allegedly made the calls and then came to collect money in Bhopal, said the spokesman, adding that the duo, who hailed from Gujarat, was handed over to the police.

