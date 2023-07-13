BJP candidate Ananta Rai 'Maharaj' files nomination for RS seat

BJP's candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha poll from West Bengal, Ananta Rai 'Maharaj' on Thursday filed his nomination papers.

BJP's Cooch Behar MP and Union MoS for Home Nisith Pramanik, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar were present in the assembly when Rai submitted his nomination papers.

Rai who has been demanding a separate state of 'Greater Cooch Behar' to be carved out of the state maintained a silence on the issue of division of the state on Thursday.

When asked about his stand on the state's division, he said, ''Whether I want division of the state or unification of Bengal, only time will answer that. I am happy that they have chosen me. I will work for the development of my region.'' Ananta Rai on Tuesday said the BJP had offered him a Rajya Sabha ticket after a meeting with Nisith Pramanik.

Rai heads one of the GCPA factions, demanding that a separate state or union territory be carved out of northern West Bengal. He is believed to have a considerable say among the Rajbanshi community of the North Bengal region, estimated to account for nearly 30 per cent of the electorate in the area.

The community is one of the biggest SC communities of the state after Matuas in South Bengal.

Later while talking to a reporter, Pramanik said, ''Rai has been chosen as he has been working for the development of the people of the region and North Bengal for a long time. So we wanted someone like him to be sent to the Upper House.'' The BJP's decision to nominate Ananta Rai' Maharaj' has kicked off a fresh storm, with the ruling TMC accusing the saffron party of fanning separatism in the state.

Six Rajya Sabha seats from West Bengal will go to the polls on July 24, a by-poll will also be held in another seat from the state.

Reacting to his nomination, TMC MP and spokesperson Santanu Sen had said, ''This only proves that BJP fans separatist movement in the state''.

''We have been saying for a long time that the BJP is fanning a separatist movement in North Bengal and wants to divide the state. This development only proves the point. BJP should clearly say whether they want division of the state or not,'' he said.

According to political analysts, the Rajbanshis are an important electoral factor in four out of the eight Lok Sabha seats in North Bengal. The BJP, in 2019, had bagged seven out of these eight parliamentary seats.

However, political equations have changed in the region in the last four years, with the TMC recovering much of its ground in parts of North Bengal and Congress-Left combine emerging as an alternative to the BJP.

With its eight districts, including picturesque Darjeeling, north Bengal is economically important for the state for its tea, timber and tourism industries. The region, which shares a border with Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh, has witnessed several statehood movements since the early eighties by various ethnic groups such as Gorkhas, Rajbanshis, Kochs and Kamatapuris.

Several BJP MPs and MLAs from the region have advocated that a separate state or Union territory be carved out with these eight districts. However, the state BJP has maintained that it does not support such demands.

The Trinamool Congress on Monday announced its candidates for six Rajya Sabha seats, whose tenure will be over this August. A by-poll will be held in another seat as former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro resigned as a TMC MP in April.

The TMC has 216 MLAs in the 294-member assembly and enjoys the support of five BJP MLAs, who switched over to the ruling party but are yet to resign from the House. The BJP has the strength of 70 in the assembly.

As per the number out of the six seats whose tenure got over, TMC will get five, and the BJP will get the sixth seat.

TMC's sixth candidate will get elected from the seat, where a by-poll will be held following the resignation of Falerio.

