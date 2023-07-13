Putin says new arms to Ukraine will change nothing on battlefield

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that supplies of new weapons to Ukraine would change nothing on the battlefield but would only further escalate the conflict there. Putin, speaking on state television, also said tanks provided by Western powers to Ukraine would be a "priority target" for Russian forces fighting there.

He reiterated his opposition to Ukraine joining NATO, saying this would threaten Russia's own security.

