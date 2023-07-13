Kremlin says no final decision on withdrawing from grain deal -RIA

Russia has not decided whether it will withdraw from a deal allowing safe passage of Ukrainian grain and fertiliser through the Black sea, RIA Novosti news agency quoted Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov as saying on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia could withdraw from the Black Sea grain deal until other sides fulfil their promises.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)