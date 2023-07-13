Left Menu

Fadnavis's close aide Lad to head coordination committee of Maha ruling alliance

Other members are Sunil Tatkare, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse-Patil and Dhananjay Munde from the NCP, Shiv Senas Shambhuraj Desai, Uday Samant, Dada Bhuse and Rahul Shewale.

13-07-2023
Prasad Lad, BJP leader and close aide of Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has been appointed as coordinator of a coordination committee of the three ruling alliance partners in the state.

A committee has been formed for better coordination among the Bharatiya Janata Party, (Ajit Pawar-led) Nationalist Congress Party and (Eknath Shinde-led) Shiv Sena, said Chandrashekhar Bawankule, state BJP president.

Lad, who is a Member of Legislative Council (MLC), will be its coordinator, he said. Other members are Sunil Tatkare, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse-Patil and Dhananjay Munde from the NCP, Shiv Sena's Shambhuraj Desai, Uday Samant, Dada Bhuse and Rahul Shewale. and from the BJP Bawankule himself, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Chandrakant Patil and Ashish Shelar.

