Biden to host Israel's president at White House on July 18

U.S. President Joe Biden will host Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the White House on July 18, and the leaders will discuss issues including Israel's regional integration and Russia's military ties with Iran, the White House said on Thursday.

The visit is aimed at marking the 75th anniversary of Israel's 1948 founding. During his visit to Washington, Herzog is also due to address a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)