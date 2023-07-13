Left Menu

"Nitish Kumar must answer...he is accountable for BJP worker's death ": Chirag Paswan 

Chirag Paswan said that Nitish Kumar is accountable for this death. 

ANI | Updated: 13-07-2023 23:36 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 23:36 IST
LJP (Ram-Vilas) President Chirag Paswan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan on Thursday said that Chief Minister must answer on the death of BJP leader Vijay Kumar Singh who died after sustaining injuires during police lathi-charge as party workers were marching towards the state Assembly. Chirag Paswan said that Nitish Kumar is accountable for this death.

"I condole the death of BJP worker Vijay Singh, on behalf of my party. I also want to ask Nitish Kumar and Bihar govt, who is responsible for his death? Somebody was beaten to death by a lathi. Those who raise their voice against the state govt is silenced by lathi. Chief Minister must answer, he is accountable for this death," Chirag Paswan said. Earlier today the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday alleged that a leader of the party died after sustaining injuires during police lathi-charge as party workers were marching to the Bihar Assembly during a massive protest against the Nitish Kumar-led government in the state today.

The Police allegedly fired tear gas shells, used water cannons to stop party workers from marching to the Bihar Assembly.BJP workers were holding protest on the various demands including amended teachers recruitment policy. "Arrested by Bihar Police in Patna. Jehanabad disttrict Vijay Kumar Singh died in brutal police lathi charge," Sushil Kumar Modi said.

Reacting to the murder of Bihar BJP Chief Samrat Choudhary said that democracy has been murdered and party will fight against Nitish Kumar. "BJP observing today as a black day. Today, democracy was murdered. Vijay Singh was our brother and an important leader. We will fight against Nitish Kumar," Bihar BJP chief said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

