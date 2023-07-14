Left Menu

White House: Biden's support for Labor nominee Su is 'unwavering'

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-07-2023 02:58 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 02:50 IST
President Joe Biden's support for his nominee for labor secretary, Julie Su, is "unwavering" and the White House hopes Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema "reconsider their position" on her nomination, a White House official said on Thursday. Earlier on Thursday, Manchin, a Democrat, said he will oppose Su's nomination as labor secretary, arguing she had a "progressive background" that would prevent her from forging compromises between labor and industry representatives.

"President Biden and his team continue fighting for acting secretary of labor Julie Su's confirmation – because she is highly qualified, experienced and has proven herself time and time again when it comes to delivering for America's workers and our economy," said the White House official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

