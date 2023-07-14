Left Menu

Panchakarla Ramesh Babu quits YSRC, party Visakhapatnam district president post

Babu announced his resignation from the President’s post as well as the primary membership of the party at a media conference here on Thursday. 

ANI | Updated: 14-07-2023 09:20 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 09:20 IST
Panchakarla Ramesh Babu quits YSRC, party Visakhapatnam district president post
Panchakarla Ramesh Babu with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former MLA and Visakhapatnam district president of the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), Panchakarla Ramesh Babu resigned from his post stating his inability in fulfilling the aspirations of the party. Babu announced his resignation from the President's post as well as the primary membership of the party at a media conference here on Thursday.

Babu is said to be dejected after he has not been given a party ticket from Pendurthi. After submitting his resignation letter Ramesh Babu putting up a clarification said that his resignation comes in the wake of not being able to fulfil the party's aspirations and for being unsuccessful in trying to bring the party activists' dissatisfaction to the attention of the high command.

Meanwhile, the resignation letter has been dispatched to the party's headquarters. Babu's resignation has come at a time when Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced that he will relocate to Andhra's capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam from September onwards.

Babu who comes from the Kapu community joined YSRCP in August 2020 after quitting Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in May 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
2
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
3
US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

 United States
4
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023