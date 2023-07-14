Panchakarla Ramesh Babu quits YSRC, party Visakhapatnam district president post

Former MLA and Visakhapatnam district president of the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), Panchakarla Ramesh Babu resigned from his post stating his inability in fulfilling the aspirations of the party. Babu announced his resignation from the President's post as well as the primary membership of the party at a media conference here on Thursday.

Babu is said to be dejected after he has not been given a party ticket from Pendurthi. After submitting his resignation letter Ramesh Babu putting up a clarification said that his resignation comes in the wake of not being able to fulfil the party's aspirations and for being unsuccessful in trying to bring the party activists' dissatisfaction to the attention of the high command.

Meanwhile, the resignation letter has been dispatched to the party's headquarters. Babu's resignation has come at a time when Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced that he will relocate to Andhra's capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam from September onwards.

Babu who comes from the Kapu community joined YSRCP in August 2020 after quitting Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in May 2020. (ANI)

