Protests against BJP leader's death rock Bihar legislature

Frenzied protests by members of the opposition BJP in both Houses of the legislature in Bihar over the death of a party leader, which they blamed on a police lathi-charge, led to adjournment till 2 pm within minutes of the commencement of proceedings.

BJP members had come to the legislature wearing black badges, while some of them even dressed in kurtas or had 'gamchas' of the same colour wrapped around their necks, on the last day of the monsoon session.

Marshals evicted Lalganj MLA Sanjay Kumar Singh who rushed into the well and clambered atop the table meant for reporting staff.

The MLA tore off his black kurta in a display of frustration even as other BJP members stood inside the well, trying to upturn the table and trading barbs with legislators of the ruling RJD, well after Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary announced that the House would reassemble after lunch.

Similar uproarious scenes were witnessed in the upper house where little business could take place after Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary tabled the supplementary budget.

The BJP, which organised a 'Vidhan Sabha march' on Thursday, alleged that its Jehanabad district general secretary Vijay Singh died because of injuries sustained in a ''brutal'' lathi-charge by the police.

The administration, however, claimed that CCTV footages showed that the deceased was not at Dak Bungalow crossing when ''mild'' use of force was resorted to and doctors at the hospital, where he breathed his last, found no injury marks on his body.

