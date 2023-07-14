Nirmala Sitharaman visits Udupi Mutt
Sithraman is in Udupi to take part in a meeting of party workers and intellectuals and deliver a talk on the nine years of Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre. The meeting is scheduled to be held at a hotel in Manipal.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-07-2023 13:14 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 13:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited the Sri Krishna Mutt at Udupi on Friday.
After a darshan of Lord Krishna, the Minister visited Adamaru Mutt and had discussions with the Mutt chief Sri Vishwapriya Teertha. Sithraman is in Udupi to take part in a meeting of party workers and intellectuals and deliver a talk on the nine years of Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre. The meeting is scheduled to be held at a hotel in Manipal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Manipal Academy of Higher Education Bags Prestigious Technological or Digital Innovation of the Year Award at THE Awards Asia 2023
National Doctor's Day at Manipal Hospitals
National Doctor's Day at Manipal Hospitals
Manipal Hospitals and Bangalore City Police Traffic Organization Collaborate to Promote Basic Life Support Training
30-Year-Old Undergoes Successful Limb Reattachment Surgery at Manipal Hospital Whitefield After Traumatic Railway Accident