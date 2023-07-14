Nirmala Sitharaman visits Udupi Mutt

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited the Sri Krishna Mutt at Udupi on Friday.

After a darshan of Lord Krishna, the Minister visited Adamaru Mutt and had discussions with the Mutt chief Sri Vishwapriya Teertha. Sithraman is in Udupi to take part in a meeting of party workers and intellectuals and deliver a talk on the nine years of Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre. The meeting is scheduled to be held at a hotel in Manipal.

