Poland will respond in kind if Russia closes consulates, says PM

Poland will respond in kind if Russia closes down its diplomatic missions, the Polish prime minister said on Friday, in response to reports that Moscow had decided to close the Polish consulate in Smolensk.

"We regularly receive information about aggressive diplomatic actions from Russia", Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference. "If in the end it comes to it that Russia starts to liquidate our offices we will respond in kind."

