Dutch election to be held Nov 22 - NOS

The Dutch election will be held on Nov. 22, domestic public broadcaster NOS reported on Friday, citing government sources.
The Netherlands' coalition government collapsed last week after failing to reach a deal on restricting immigration. Mark Rutte, the country's longest-serving prime minister of 13 years, announced on Monday that he is quitting politics.
Dutch Finance minister Sigrid Kaag and Foreign minister Wopke Hoekstra have already said they will also not run in the upcoming elections.
