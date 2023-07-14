PM Modi participates in Bastille Day parade in France, India's tri-services marching contingent wows crowds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday joined French President Emmanuel Macron for the Bastille Day parade as the Guest of Honour with an Indian tri-services marching contingent wowing crowds here during the French National Day celebrations.

Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) also joined the flypast on the occasion along with French jets.

''India, inspired by its centuries old ethos, is committed to doing everything possible to make our planet peaceful, prosperous and sustainable. 1.4 billion Indians will always be grateful to France for being a strong and trusted partner. May the bond deepen even further!'' Modi tweeted.

''A giant in world history, with a decisive role to play in the future, a strategic partner, a friend.We are proud to welcome India as our guest of honour at the 14 July parade,'' Macron tweeted.

Marching to the tune of 'saare jahan se achcha', the 269-member Indian tri-services contingent participated in the parade and joined the flypast.

Prime Minister Modi saluted the Indian contingent as it passed the dais where Macron, he and other dignitaries were seated.

Throughout the parade, Macron was seen animatedly explaining to Modi the nuances of the traditional parade.

The French National Day, or Bastille Day, occupies a special place in the French consciousness as it commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison during the French Revolution in 1789. The Bastille Day parade is the highlight of the celebrations.

