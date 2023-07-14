Ashok Gehlot forgot all his pre-poll promises: BJP's Prahlad Joshi

BJP Election In-Charge for Rajasthan Pralhad Joshi on Friday accused the Ashok Gehlot government of reneging on its pre-poll promises, including that of full farm waiver, as he predicted his party's victory by two-thirds majority in the upcoming state polls.

''I say with full hope and confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party will form the government in Rajasthan this time with a two-thirds majority,'' Union Minister Joshi, who had come to Jaipur for the first time after being appointed in-charge for Rajasthan election, told the media.

Joshi also alleged that incidents of women atrocities had increased during the Congress government and law and order virtually collapsed in the state. ''It has become very easy for the Congress to lie to get into power. People have understood this. The entire law and order situation has collapsed. There is no such thing as law and order. If we talk about women's insecurity, Rajasthan is on top in the whole country,'' he said. The minister said the BJP will flag all these issues during its campaign.

''The Rajasthan unit of the BJP has already launched several programmes and it has protested on various issues related to people. The response from the people is very good. We will take all these things among the people in a more systematic manner,'' he said. Joshi also alleged that it is in the Congress' ''DNA'' to forget its promises once it has made them. ''Here too, it had promised complete farm loan waiver, but it has not been fulfilled yet.''

