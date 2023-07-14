Left Menu

Sharad Pawar's wife admitted to Breach Candy Hospital, to undergo surgery: Party functionary

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2023 15:49 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 15:49 IST
Pratibha Pawar, wife of Nationalist Congress Party founder Sharad Pawar, was on Friday admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai where she will undergo an operation, a party functionary said. The surgery will be conducted on Friday and it is related to her hand, the NCP functionary from the Sharad Pawar group said without elaborating further.

Fondly known as 'Kaki' among NCP leaders, Pratibha Pawar is often viewed as the matriarch of the party but is never active in politics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

