Public representatives must think beyond themselves for development of nation: Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said public representatives should think beyond themselves for the development of the nation and society.

Instead of ''me or mine'', it should be ''ours'', Murmu said while addressing members of the Rajasthan assembly here. She began her address by greeting the members of the House in Rajasthani.

The eighth session of the Rajasthan assembly resumed on Friday. The session began on January 23 and was adjourned sine die on March 21. Since the session was not prorogued, it was reconvened by Speaker C P Joshi.

Addressing the legislators, Murmu said that 200 members of the Rajasthan assembly are elected from among the 7 crore people of the state.

''People love you so much. That's why they elect you repeatedly and send you to this assembly. Sometimes, people are so impressed that they try to emulate their leaders, sometimes (their) hairstyle, sometimes behaviour and sometimes clothes,'' she said.

Earlier, people learned about their leaders through newspapers. But in today's era of technology, people sitting at home know what the public representatives are doing for them, the country, state, women and youths, she said.

''They see and understand. Therefore, I want to request all the public representatives that not only should their behaviour be people-centric, their thoughts should also be such,'' she added.

Murmu said, ''There will be no development in the country or society if one thinks only about oneself. We should ask ourselves what we have done for the people who gave us this responsibility.'' ''Thinking only of 'me' and 'mine' will not lead to the progress of the country, society and state. Public representatives should think about the public and the country. Their thoughts should be about 'my people, my country','' she said.

The President also recalled the contributions of former governors, chief ministers, speakers and MLAs to the development of Rajasthan; contribution of tribal leaders; and freedom fighters from the state.

Governor Kalraj Mishra and Speaker Joshi also addressed the House.

In his address, Mishra said to strengthen democracy, the practice of calling the assembly session on time and prorogation should be followed instead of continuing one session for a long time.

He said MLAs should use their rights for the empowerment of democracy while maintaining the decorum and discipline of the House.

''I feel sad when useless debates are done for cheap popularity. This makes public issues secondary,'' Mishra said.

Speaker Joshi said it is the first time that the President of India has addressed the Rajasthan assembly and it is a proud moment for all.

He said a lot of development has taken place in the country in the last 75 years due to policies of successive governments but more work is needed in the direction of social harmony.

After addressing the legislators, Murmu offered prayers at the Khatu Shyam temple in Sikar district. She was accompanied by Mishra and Devsthan Minister Shakuntala Rawat.

Murmu is on a three-day visit to Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh from July 13 to 15.

She will address a seminar organised by the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly under the auspices of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association here in the evening, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.

