Left Menu

Maha portfolios: Sharad Pawar faction mocks BJP with 'washing machine' jibe over cooperative sector graft allegations

Was the BJP making allegations against him Ajit Pawar to put pressure on him and his group or was this just a part of their BJPs washing machine scheme.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2023 17:14 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 17:14 IST
Maha portfolios: Sharad Pawar faction mocks BJP with 'washing machine' jibe over cooperative sector graft allegations
  • Country:
  • India

The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party mocked the Bharatiya Janata Party with ''washing machine'' jibe after a member of the Ajit Pawar faction was made Maharashtra cooperation minister.

Portfolios were allocated during the day to nine MLAs, including Ajit Pawar, who had joined the Eknath Shinde government on July 2. Dilip Walse Patil was given the cooperation portfolio, as per a CMO statement.

The BJP has been accusing Ajit Pawar of scams and corruption in the cooperative sector in the state and the allegations had found mention in a public address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well, claimed Clyde Crasto, spokesperson of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

''There are many questions that have come up because of this and the BJP needs to answer them. Was the BJP making allegations against him (Ajit Pawar) to put pressure on him and his group or was this just a part of their (BJP's) washing machine scheme. Mostly importantly, does the BJP endorse the alleged scams and corruption in the cooperative sector,'' Crsato questioned.

The opposition has often attacked the BJP with the ''washing machine'' jibe by alleging that leaders who are being probed by agencies breathe easy after they join the saffron party.

On Friday, Ajit Pawar, who is deputy chef minister in the Shinde government, was given the finance portfolio, while Dhananjay Munde was made agriculture minister.

Dilip Walse-Patil was give charge of the cooperation ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Deep space orbit to provide non-traditional resting place; Stunning Webb telescope image shows closest star-forming region and more

Science News Roundup: Deep space orbit to provide non-traditional resting pl...

 Global
3
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
4
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023