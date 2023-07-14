Dutch polls, first in years without PM Rutte at VVD helm, set for November
The Netherlands will go to the polls on Nov. 22, caretaker Interior Minister Hanke Bruins Slot said on Friday, the first election since 2006 in which outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte won't be leading his conservative VVD party.
Rutte announced his imminent departure
from politics on Monday, three days after he had handed in the resignation
of his fourth coalition government. Other major parties will also have new leaders, as Finance Minister
Sigrid Kaag and Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra have also said they won't run in the elections.
Rutte's four-party coalition will stay on as caretaker government until a new administration is formed after the election.
