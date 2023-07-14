Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2023 17:59 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 17:59 IST
BJP's state govts harassing tribals by registering cases against them, alleges Cong
The Congress on Friday alleged that the Centre is ''diluting'' the Forest Rights Act and the state governments of the BJP are harassing tribals by registering cases against them.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh's attack on the BJP came over a media report which claimed that across villages of Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district, forest officials have booked and arrested those who have pressed for their forest rights to be recognised.

Tagging the media report, Ramesh said, ''On one hand, the Modi government is diluting the Forest Rights Act, 2006, which recognises the rights of tribals and on the other hand, the state governments of BJP are registering various cases against them to harass them.'' ''This report is from Madhya Pradesh where the forest and state police have made serious allegations like attempt to murder on the tribals who are raising their voice for their rights,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

