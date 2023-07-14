TMC has surpassed misrule of the Left, says BJP; TMC hits back

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of unleashing a reign of terror after the West Bengal panchayat polls, stating that the misrule of TMC exceeded that of the previous Left government in the state. A four-member BJP fact-finding team to West Bengal, led by the former Union minister, has been touring the state for the last two days to inquire into the violence that marked the panchayat elections. Prasad, who was touring Cooch Behar – one of the most violence-hit districts of the state — , said this cycle of violence must end. "Is this a sign of democracy? So many people have been killed and rendered homeless in post-poll violence. The misrule of TMC has surpassed the limits of all forms of misrule and tyranny that was once identified with the erstwhile Left Front regime in the state," he told reporters here. Slamming the state administration for failing to protect cadres and supporters of opposition parties, he said, "Does voting for other political parties result in receiving bullets in Bengal." "In a democracy, everyone has the right to vote freely and fairly. But does that mean that those voting for opposition parties or supporting them will end up receiving a bullet or being rendered homeless?" he said. Several senior BJP leaders have been demanding the imposition of Article 355 in the state, citing the killings of more than 38 people during the rural poll process since last month. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that 19 people, mostly from her TMC, died in poll-related violence since the election date was announced on June 8. Police sources, however, have put the number of fatalities at 38 but agree that at least 60 per cent of those who lost their lives were affiliated with the TMC. Meanwhile, senior TMC minister Shashi Panja, along with party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, visited Nandigram to meet the party cadres, who have been facing the wrath of the opposition BJP, which had won the gram panchayat seats in the symbolic constituency. "The BJP is talking about violence. But the party has unleashed violence in the state and parts of Nandigram. A woman activist of TMC was tied up with a tree and beaten up by BJP goons," she said. Ghosh was seen organizing a sit-in in Nandigram, demanding immediate arrest of the culprits. TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee went to SSKM to meet the injured from Nandigram who had been admitted there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)