Left Menu

Delhi flood catastrophe wrought by Haryana BJP govt, claims AAP

The BJP has purposely pushed the national capital into this situation and made people suffer because of political reasons, he alleged.AAP leader Somnath Bharti too called the Delhi flood a BJP-made disaster. The east and west canals of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are completely dry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2023 18:14 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 18:14 IST
Delhi flood catastrophe wrought by Haryana BJP govt, claims AAP
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Friday lashed out at the Haryana government accusing it of being responsible for the Delhi flood by releasing water in the city from its Hathnikund barrage.

Addressing a press conference here, Singh said that the BJP MPs in Delhi ''could have negotiated'' with the Haryana government to tackle the flood situation here, but they chose not to.

''Haryana released water from Hathnikund barrage towards Delhi only and this has caused the flood situation here. The Chief Secretaries of three states - Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana should have coordinated to tackle it,'' Singh, also a Rajya Sabha member, claimed.

He alleged that the water from Hathnikund barrage was released only in the Yamuna canal of Delhi and not towards the east and west canals of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

''Since July 10, the Haryana government has been releasing water in one direction, whereas it could have been distributed evenly in all three states. The Delhi flood is an organised plan. The BJP has purposely pushed the national capital into this situation and made people suffer because of political reasons,'' he alleged.

AAP leader Somnath Bharti too called the Delhi flood a ''BJP-made disaster.'' ''The east and west canals of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are completely dry. The water flow has been diverted towards Delhi purposely. The flood in Delhi is a BJP made disaster,'' Bharti alleged. There was no immediate reaction from the BJP to the allegations.

AAP National spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar claimed that though Delhi witnessed no heavy rain in the last three days, the low lying areas near Yamuna in Delhi are still inundated, even as she concurred with party leaders' view on Haryana solely being responsible for the flood.

''It is unfortunate that the Centre is hell bent on doing negative politics. It is a man-made disaster,'' Kakkar alleged.

''All our leaders are on the ground and trying their best to provide relief to people. Why is the water flow diverted only towards Delhi? Accountability must be fixed and questions must be asked,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Deep space orbit to provide non-traditional resting place; Stunning Webb telescope image shows closest star-forming region and more

Science News Roundup: Deep space orbit to provide non-traditional resting pl...

 Global
3
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
4
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023